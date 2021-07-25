Hidden Cupboard Found In Raj Kundra's Office by Mumbai Police: Report

Mumbai's Police's Crime Branch reportedly found a hidden cupboard at Raj Kundra's office on Saturday, 25 July. According to a report in Times of India, the cupboard was discovered at Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office located in the city's Andheri suburb. Kundra is currently being investigated for his links to an illegal pornography video production racket.

A tweet by ANI posted on Saturday night said that according to Mumbai Police, a hidden cupboard was found in Kundra's office during searches being conducted relating to the porn app case. However, the contents and their relevance to the ongoing case is yet to be ascertained.