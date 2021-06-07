Haseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee & Vikrant in Tale of Love & Deceit

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film releases on Netflix on 2 July. Taapsee has hinted that the film is derivative of Hindi pulp fiction.

Taapsee shared the teaser on social media with the caption,"Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke cheeton ke sang (The three shades love with a splatter of blood)."

In her announcement of the shoot wrap up on social media, she wrote, "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experiences all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun. Here’s to getting ‘pulp ficton’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love cuz basic toh hum waise bhi kuch karate nahi hai na."