'It's All About the Little Things': Deepika Padukone Opens Up to Meghan Markle

Deepika Padukone appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetype.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetype, wherein she opened up to her about the stigma related to mental health illness. The episode also featured American actor, Constance Wu, who also spoke about the significance of treating our minds the same way we treat our bodies.
During her conversation with the Duchess of Sussex, Deepika said, "Today it’s all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband — those are the moments that really fill me up today."
"It’s (mental health) the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies," she added.
Deepika, who has always been very vocal about mental health illness, also spoke about the fact that it is still considered a taboo in many parts of the world. Addressing the same, she further added, "There are two parts to this. One is, I think, where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there’s so much stigma attached to mental illness - creating awareness. Most of us don’t even know that we’re struggling with mental illness. And second, if we are to destigmatize it, to let people know that it’s okay to seek help and to let caregivers know that it’s okay for someone to go through this.”
Talking about her journey in creating awareness about mental health and becoming the face of a crucial topic as such, she concluded the podcast by saying, "What is my purpose? It’s about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I’ve been on that journey for the last couple of years”.
On the work front, Deepika has several upcoming projects lined up including Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
