'Guns & Gulaabs' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines in Raj & DK's Retro Crime Drama

The much-awaited trailer for Raj and DK's quirky crime drama, Guns & Gulaabs, was released on 2 August. The series, starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah, is set in the fictional town of Gulaabganj.

The trailer for the crime series stands out because of its hint of retro nostalgia and back-to-back hilarious dialogues. It also features late actor Satish Kaushik.