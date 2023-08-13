'Raj & DK Are Very Gutsy': Rajkummar Rao on 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Raj & DK's upcoming gangster comedy, Guns & Gulaabs, is all set to premiere on Netflix on 18 August. The series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

The Quint caught up with the cast and the creators to speak to them about their show, how they came up with the genre of a gangster comedy, why it is inspired by the 90s, and more.