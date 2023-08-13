'Raj & DK Are Very Gutsy': Rajkummar Rao on 'Guns & Gulaabs'
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Raj & DK's upcoming gangster comedy, Guns & Gulaabs, is all set to premiere on Netflix on 18 August. The series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.
The Quint caught up with the cast and the creators to speak to them about their show, how they came up with the genre of a gangster comedy, why it is inspired by the 90s, and more.
Speaking about the show, Raj shared, "The idea is not that we're paying homage to that era; they're all just backdrops, I guess. But what we're familiar with are the characters, the tropes, and the settings.
Check out the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)