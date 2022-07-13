'Good Luck Jerry' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor In Trouble Ahead of Trailer Launch

The teaser for the film opens with Janhvi’s character being confronted by other cast members about a recent poster leak. They call themselves, "Villains" and go into an argument amongst themselves. And after silently listening to their complaints, she asks them to shut up.

She is also quick to add, “Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer ( You have only seen the poster, now the trailer will also be released).” She then turns to the camera and asks the viewers, “Good luck nahi bolenge (Won’t you wish us good luck)?”