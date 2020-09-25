'Four More Shots', Arjun Mathur Nominated for International Emmys

Arjun Mathur has been nominated in the Best Actor category and Four More Shots Best Comedy series.

The International Emmys announced its list of nominees for this year on Thursday, 24 September, and Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has been nominated in the Best Actor category, while the Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. The Amazon Prime Video web show Four More Shots Please has been selected in the Best Comedy series category.

Four More Shots actor Maanvi Gagroo shared the news on social media. "The day just got a million times brighter. Four More Shots Please nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020", she wrote.