Chhalaang to Borat and Soorarai Pottru 2020’s Festival Releases

Even though there are no big releases in theatres this Diwali, here's what you can watch online.

You’ve already seen big ticket releases like Halal Love Story (Malayalam) and Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Tamil) release online earlier this month, and there’s lots more coming your way this festive season. Between shows like Mirzapur 2 to original films like Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for make benefit once glorious nation of Kazakhstan (yes, that’s the full title of the Borat sequel) here’s what you can look forward to this festive season on Amazon Prime Video.

Mirzapur 2

After the success of season one, Mirzapur returns for a season two with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey among others. The trailer looks promising and the makers assure us that the new season is not only bigger and better, but will also take the audience to a land beyond Mirzapur, and have bolder and more complex women characters in place. Mirzapur 2 also adds actors such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar to the cast. The show airs on 23 October.

Borat 2

This is an Amazon original film that you might want to pass up if you get offended easily. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for make benefit once glorious nation of Kazakhstan is a follow-up film to the 2006 comedy around the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. If you like his brand of humour, you’ll want to tune into this because this time round Cohen’s looped in the US Presidential elections and the COVID-19 pandemic as a part of his narrative. The film streams on 23 October.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

The Kannada film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja revolves around food and matters of the heart. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film stars Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar. Karthik claims that the film is based on 6 rasas, namely, sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent, and the 6 characters in the film represent each rasa. Will the film suit your taste buds? Find out when it streams on 29 October.

Soorarai Pottru

A fictionalised and dramatised version of Air Deccan founder Capt. GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly, Soorarai Pottru features Tamil star Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu. Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara who earlier made Saala Khadoos / Irudhi Suttru. Shot originally in Tamil, Soorarai Pottru will also be available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam when it streams on 30 October.

Chhalaang

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao’s latest collaboration is comedy set in the Hindi heartland of Haryana. Rajkummar plays Montu, a happy-go-lucky PT teacher who is in love with the computer teacher (Nushrat Bharucha) at his school. Alls not well when a new PT teacher Akash (Mohammed Zeeshan) becomes competition for Montu. Also featuring Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Saurabh Shukla in important roles Chhalaang will land on on Amazon Prime Video on 13 November.