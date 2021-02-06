Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ghost From Past is Back to Haunt Georgekutti

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status.”, said well-acclaimed actor Mohanlal in a statement.

“With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost".