All I Knew Was Poverty and Violence: Dave Bautista On His Journey

Actor and former WWE champion Dave Bautista heads the cast of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. In this video chat with The Quint, Bautista talks about fighting zombies vs wrestling at WWE, bulking up for the Avengers films and his journey from the streets of Washington DC to a becoming a Hollywood star. When asked about the message he would like to give his 17-year-old self, Bautista talks about growing up witnessing violence and poverty in DC before plunging himself into working on his body and joining WWE. Watch the video for more.

Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Huma Qureshi among others is scheduled to release on Netflix.