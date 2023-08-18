Yashica Dutt: Before I watched the episode, a friend had hinted that this character might be based on me, but I wasn't sure because I knew that this show is about weddings and I am not even married. Then I came across tweets that were claiming the same thing and I immediately watched the episode.

First, the setting was very similar. During an interview, Pallavi speaks about being a Dalit author at Columbia and the interviewer mentions that she has written a book about "coming out" with her identity. I don't know of any other Dalit author who's at Columbia and who has written a book about coming out. Secondly, Pallavi answers a question on reservation. Many of us who are Dalits and are visible have been forced to answer that question, but the way she answered it has been very similar to how I tackle the question. I've given an example of my grandmother, who used to be a manual scavenger, and Pallavi does the same.

We all know that within the Indian caste system, it's the Bhangis who clean toilets. Pallavi Menke’s character is Bhangi, and that was the most striking similarity. Now, the arc of the character isn't similar to mine. She gets married in a Buddhist ceremony and is rich enough to hire wedding planners, and I come from a working class background. Despite these differences, the similarities were too obvious.

Speaking about "coming out", when I was working on my book in 2018, I spoke to a lot of people who had hidden their identities and after I came out in 2016, they also came out. So I would never say that's unique to me, but certain experiences of Pallavi definitely are.