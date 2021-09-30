‘Britney vs Spears’ Is an Unnecessary, Insensitive Addition to the Roster

For a documentary presented to be in the best interest of its subject, it sure lacks sensitivity, nuance, and anything that hasn’t already been in public knowledge. It takes quite a while to reach the details and investigation of the conservatorship, spending a lot of time on her formative years, her glorious rise to fame, her relationships, marriage, and divorce. We see an unflattering overload of paparazzi footage taking us through her failed relationships, breakdowns, losing child custody, and eventually any control over her life. While trying to make a commentary on the tabloid culture, it unknowingly becomes a part of it, lacking any perspective. Spears has recurrently expressed that she is uncomfortable and embarrassed by her portrayal in these documentaries, also calling one of the many hypocritical.

Director Carr collaborates with journalist Jenny Eliscu, who had previously profiled Spears for Rolling Stone, to provide a dramatised probe. However, more often not, the two seem to become larger than their subject. We are taken through their laptop screens with them sifting through confidential reports and images, making it more about the quest of their process of filmmaking rather than Spears herself.