'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Trailer: Abhishek's Avinash Confronts His Alter-Ego

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Breathe: Into the Shadows 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows have finally dropped the official trailer of the thriller-drama's second instalment on Thursday, 27 October. Directed and co-written by Mayank Sharma, the series will also feature Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen, who will reprise their respective roles in the new season.
The trailer begins with Sadh's character Kabir, warning everybody about the return of Avinash's alter-ego J, played by Abhishek Bachchan. However, this time we clearly see a mysterious young man manipulating J's evil motives. The mystery gets darker, as in the following sequences, Avinash admits to his wife Abha, played by Nithya, that he can no longer distinguish himself from his alter-ego.
Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 is a spin-off of the original 2018 series Breathe, starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The first season of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer first debuted on Prime Video in 2020.
Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.
