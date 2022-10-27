'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Trailer: Abhishek's Avinash Confronts His Alter-Ego

The trailer begins with Sadh's character Kabir, warning everybody about the return of Avinash's alter-ego J, played by Abhishek Bachchan. However, this time we clearly see a mysterious young man manipulating J's evil motives. The mystery gets darker, as in the following sequences, Avinash admits to his wife Abha, played by Nithya, that he can no longer distinguish himself from his alter-ego.