'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2': Abhishek Bachchan Shares His First Look Poster

Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 first look poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer show Breathe: Into the Shadows, announced its second season on Monday, 17 October. Besides Abhishek, the second season of the psychological thriller will also feature Amit Sadh, Sayami Kher, Nithya Menen, and Ivana Kaur, who will be reprising their respective roles. TVF Pitchers' Naveen Kasturia will be the newest addition to the popular series.
Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared his first look poster from the new season and announced its release date. He captioned his post, "It's time to #BreatheIntoTheShadows once again...New Season, Nov 9."
The Breathe: Into The Shadows franchise has spawned out of the 2018 series Breathe, which featured R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in lead roles.
Co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the forthcoming eight-episode original series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 9 November.
