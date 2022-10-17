'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2': Abhishek Bachchan Shares His First Look Poster

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer show Breathe: Into the Shadows, announced its second season on Monday, 17 October. Besides Abhishek, the second season of the psychological thriller will also feature Amit Sadh, Sayami Kher, Nithya Menen, and Ivana Kaur, who will be reprising their respective roles. TVF Pitchers' Naveen Kasturia will be the newest addition to the popular series.