'Breathe S2' Review: Amit Sadh Saves This Bizarre Thriller

Also, since this is going to be spoiler-free review I will suppress all urge to dissect the plot and throw light on the many gaping holes. What do we already know from the trailer? Six-year-old Siya (Ivana Kaur) is missing. Avi (Abhishek Bachchan) and Abha (Nithya Menen), her parents, are distraught. Usually, in case of a kidnapping, the call for ransom is made within 48 hours, but here months have passed and nothing transpires. Finally, the kidnapper does contact them but makes some weird demands about killing certain people and giving instructions on how the murders should take place. And to try and solve this mystery we have Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) on the job .

To add to that, Avi is a psychiatrist and thus becomes part of the police investigation team because “psychiatrist se better mind games kaun samajh sakta hai?” Where would all this lead us? Who is the kidnapper? Why is he interested in murdering people? These are questions the series promises to answer. I can only tell you that every message the parents receive from this 'mystery' man comes nicely packaged in an iPad. These free iPads really enticed me, but the narrative never pays much attention to them. The daughter is still missing even though the family is drowning in a supply of iPads.