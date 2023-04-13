'Bloody Daddy' Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Channels 'John Wick' Energy In New Film

Bloody Daddy is the official Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The film also marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Abbas. The film is presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar’s AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment and The Vermillion World.

The announcement of the release date of the movie was made at an event by Jio Studios. Shahid during the event said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The film will release on 9 June and it will directly release on Jio Studios.