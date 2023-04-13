'Bloody Daddy' Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Channels 'John Wick' Energy In New Film
(Photo: YouTube)
The teaser for Shahid Kapoor's film Bloody Daddy was released on Thursday, 13 April. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
Shahid took to his Twitter to write, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy releasing on June 9, 2023"
In the teaser, we can see Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar where he is doing a lot of action sequences.
Take a look here:
Bloody Daddy is the official Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The film also marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Abbas. The film is presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar’s AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment and The Vermillion World.
The announcement of the release date of the movie was made at an event by Jio Studios. Shahid during the event said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."
The film will release on 9 June and it will directly release on Jio Studios.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)