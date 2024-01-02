Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Eliminate Contestant Anurag Dobhal

Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Eliminate Contestant Anurag Dobhal

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 in the double elimination during Weekend ka Vaar.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Housemates eliminate Anurag Dobhal. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Housemates eliminate Anurag Dobhal.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after majority of housemates took his name in a shocking double elimination during the Weekend ka Vaar.

For the unversed, this is the first elimination in 2024. On New Year's Eve, host Salman Khan eliminated two other contestants, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan.

The makers shared a new promo on social media which showed yet another elimination in the house. Have a look:

In the video, Samarth Jurel and Arun Srikanth Mashettey can be seen scheming against Munawar Faruqui. Towards the end of the video, Munawar and Arun get into a war of words over the nomination.

Also ReadBigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha As She Faints After He Schools Her

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT