Watch the Second Trailer of Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

The first trailer also showed missile launches, air strikes and tanks, peppered with a heavy dose of patriotism.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Ajay plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport when the war started.

The film will follow the Indian forces' fight during the war, including the way they rebuilt the IAF airbase along with 300 women from a village nearby.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj is scheduled to release on 13 August on Disney+Hotstar.