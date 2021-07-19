Nora Fatehi Speaks About Her Accidents on Sets of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Nora added that while the rehearsal went off smoothly, she suffered the injury while filming. "The rehearsal was perfect. However, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face. The end of the metal gun hit my forehead". Nora said that she was taken to the hospital due to swelling and blood loss.

This wasn't the only injury Nora suffered on sets. "Another scene demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot I fell and injured my fingers badly, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout. The scenes were physically demanding, but I didn't use a stunt double. It was a learning experience that I will remember forever", Nora told Hindustan Times.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. It's set to release in Disney+Hotstar on 13 August.