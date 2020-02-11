After ‘Parasite’, Here Are 10 Must-Watch South Korean Films

I think it’s only befitting to begin with the work of the Oscar-winner himself. With its anti-capitalist sentiment, The Host is somewhat in the same broad territory as Parasite. It’s also the film that actually established Bong Joon Ho by placing him on the international map. After a dump of toxic chemicals in the Han river, a mysterious monster begins attacking people. Through the government’s intervention in the film, Joon-ho makes a reference to the USA’s chemical warfare program. The Host stars Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona and Go Ah-sung.

It can be streamed on Netflix.