Here’s Why Ban Netflix Is Trending on Twitter After Navarasa’s Release

Raza Academy, which describes itself as “a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims”, tweeted that Netflix published a verse from the Quran in an advertisement published in Daily Thanthi. The ad is about one of the shorts, titled Inmai.

“Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper. This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against @NetflixIndia,” the organisation tweeted.

Several users called the act an ‘insult to the Quran’ and asked for action against the streaming service using the hashtag #BanNetflix.