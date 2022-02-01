'Conscious Decision to Use APJ Abdul Kalam in Rocket Boys Trailer'

APJ Abdul Kalam's appearance in RocketBoys trailer was a pleasant surprise.
(Photo Courtesy: SonyLiv)
Since the makers dropped the trailer of Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in lead roles, people haven't stopped talking about APJ Abdul Kalam's cameo at the end of the clip.
While speaking to The Quint, producer and creator of the show, Nikkhil Advani revealed whose idea it was to have Kalam's appearance at the end of the trailer.
The series is about Vikram Sarabhai, known as the "Father of the Indian Space Programme", and Homi Bhabha, known as the "Father of Indian Nuclear Programme". While Sarabhai is played by Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh plays Bhabha.
The show is directed by Abhay Pannu and is produced by Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment. Rocket Boys is set to premiere on SonyLIV on 4 February.
