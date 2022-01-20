Rocket Boys Trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh Bring to us Sarabhai-Bhabha's Tale

The trailer gives a peek into how Vikram and Homi met, became friends and led the country into creating the Indian Space Program. There are also cameos of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President APJ Abdul Kalam. The show will premiere on 4 February.

Rocket Boys, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu. “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Jim said in a statement.