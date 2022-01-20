Rocket Boys Trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh Bring to us Sarabhai-Bhabha's Tale

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in Rocket Boys.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
SonyLiv has shared the trailer for their upcoming series, Rocket Boys. The show stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha respectively.
The trailer gives a peek into how Vikram and Homi met, became friends and led the country into creating the Indian Space Program. There are also cameos of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President APJ Abdul Kalam. The show will premiere on 4 February.
Rocket Boys, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu. “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Jim said in a statement.
