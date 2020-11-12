Amazon Prime Series 'Mirzapur' to Return For Season 3

Following the massive successes of the first and second seasons of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday (12 November) that the third season of the web series has been greenlit.

Speaking about the appreciation that both the seasons received, producer of Mirzapur Ritesh Sidhwani said in a statement, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video for a third season. The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are humbled by the response.”

The stellar cast of Mirzapur comprises of Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal among others.