Aarya 2 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Faces New Challenges as She Returns to The Country

Sushmita Sen in a still from Aarya 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The trailer of Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 2 is out, and it looks as gripping as the first season. The last season ended with Sushmita aka Aarya planning to leave the country after her husband is murdered on her father's orders. She also gets embroiled in illegal businesses and is being hunted down.
The season 2 trailer suggests that Aarya had left the country but is now back. Shekhawat’s (Manish Chaudhary) father is out for revenge against her, and so is her own brother. Even the Russian gangsters are pressing her for their money. We see Aarya having to resort to violence again in order to save her family. Vikas Kumar also returns as ACP Khan.
Speaking about returning for the second season of the Disney+Hotstar show Sushmita said in a statement, "After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are super charged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season.”
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 releases on 10 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)