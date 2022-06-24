49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Nominations, Date & Live Streaming Details

49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Here's everything you need to know.
(Photo: iStock)
The annual awards show, the Daytime Emmy Awards is back. The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will honour the achievements and works of US daytime programming in 2021. This marks the first year the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Award ceremonies have been realigned to emphasise themes, format, and genre instead of focusing on dayparts in an effort to divide eligibility between the Primetime and Daytime awards. Everyone is excited to watch the popular awards show.
The pool of nominees for the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 includes The Kelly Clarkson Show and Beyoncé. It also includes the usual contenders from hit, long-running shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. The 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards has already taken place.
The Kelly Clarkson Show bagged five awards in the 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards that took place on Saturday, 18 June 2022 in a live-streamed ceremony. The rest of the awards show will take place on Friday night, 24 June 2022.
What is the date and time of the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022?
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 is scheduled to be held on Friday, 24 June 2022 from 9 pm to 11 pm ET. CBS will broadcast the entire ceremony for the viewers.
Who is the host of the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022?
The popular anchors of the show Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the annual awards function.
Who all are nominated for the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022?
The Kelly Clarkson Show is leading right now with the most wins as it has bagged five awards from nine nominations. The Ellen DeGeneres Show which is wildly popular among viewers, wrapped up its last season and it has secured a win for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series.
How to watch the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022?
The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be telecasted on CBS. It will be available to live-stream on the Paramount+ streaming service.
