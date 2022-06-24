49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Nominations, Date & Live Streaming Details

The annual awards show, the Daytime Emmy Awards is back. The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will honour the achievements and works of US daytime programming in 2021. This marks the first year the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Award ceremonies have been realigned to emphasise themes, format, and genre instead of focusing on dayparts in an effort to divide eligibility between the Primetime and Daytime awards. Everyone is excited to watch the popular awards show.

The pool of nominees for the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 includes The Kelly Clarkson Show and Beyoncé. It also includes the usual contenders from hit, long-running shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. The 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards has already taken place.