Fashion Designer Sadan Pande Passes Away Due to COVID19

He was admitted to hospital last night after his condition got serious, and his friend in a statement to Times of India said, "He could not even get his test done. He was isolating at his home in Delhi when he first had symptoms of COVID-19. In just a day or two, his condition worsened and he asked his family to move him to Lucknow. His family arranged a hospital and an ambulance for him and he reached Lucknow Thursday late night. Friday morning we got to know that he passed away".