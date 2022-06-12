Top Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Found Dead, Cops Suspect Suicide

Prathyusha Garimella.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)
Prathyusha Garimella, a fashion designer based in Hyderabad, was found dead in her Banjara Hills residence on Saturday. She allegedly died of suicide and a case of suspicious death has been registered, as per news agency ANI.
Prathyusha, 36, was the founder of a label named after her, and had a studio in Banjara Hills. Her clientele was amongst the best in Tollywood and Bollywood. According to the Circle Inspector at Banjara Hills police station, Garimella was found in her bathroom, and cylinders of carbon monoxide have been recovered from her residence.
In 2021, Garimella said while speaking to Femina that before starting her career in fashion, she had studied in the United Kingdom (UK), after which she joined her father's LED-manufacturing venture. However, she left that business as she realised that she wanted to do something else with her life.
Friends and netizens mourned Garimella's death, including Ram Charan's wife, Upasna Konidela. Here are some reactions:
(With inputs from ANI.)
