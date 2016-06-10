Prakash Padukone B’day Special: Rare Pics Of Deepika With Daddy
We celebrate the legendary Prakash Padukone’s birthday with rare pics of his daughter Deepika Padukone and him.
Prakash Padukone with Deepika. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter, Instagram)
It’s Badminton champion Prakash Padukone’s birthday and what better way to celebrate than with a gallery of adorable father-daughter pics featuring Prakash with Deepika Padukone? As you scroll down the photographs, you can also read through the excerpts of Padukone’s heartwarming letter for his daughters, Deepika and Anisha, which had gone viral.
"Dear Deepika & Anisha, As you stand on the threshold of life’s journey, I want to share with you some lessons that life has taught me. Decades ago, as a little boy growing up in Bangalore, I started my tryst with badminton. In those days, there were no stadiums and courts where sports people could train. Our badminton court was the wedding hall of the Canara Union Bank near our house, and it was there that I learned everything about the game".
"Deepika, I have learned that you can’t always win in life, that everything you want might not come your way. That events don’t always turn out as you want them to. To win some, you have to lose some. You have to learn to take life’s ups and downs in your stride. The amount of effort that I put in my game never varied from the first day till my retirement. Even during my toughest times, I focused on what I had, instead of dwelling on what I did not. I had the ability to make the best of the worst circumstances and remain steadfast to my goal".
"Remember how I constantly tell you both about the importance of making your way up in the world without waiting for your parents to pull strings? I believe it is best for children to work hard to make their dreams come true and to not have things handed to them on a platter. When you are home visiting us, Deepika, you make your own bed, clear the table after meals, and sleep on the floor if there are guests at home. If you occasionally wonder why we refuse to treat you like a star, it is because you are our daughter first and a film star later".
"The cameras that follow you everywhere and the arc lights will eventually fade and what will remain is the real world. Strive to generate positivity around you, even though you are too new and too small a player to effect a big change. You are in an industry where there’s always going to be big money, but I believe that it is important to try to be the best in whatever you do regardless of the money. The things that really matter in life are relationships, honesty, respect for your parents and elders. Material success is important, not fundamental to happiness and peace of mind. I can’t tell you enough about the rejuvenating power of prayers and a little faith".
"Spare a few minutes of your day to close your eyes and meditate, to think about God and you will see how much faith in His power will strengthen you. In the end, when your career is behind you, what remains is family, the friends that you have made. Live a life that is healthy and one that will allow you to live with your own conscience. Everything else is transient. And remember, no matter what, we are always going to be there for you". Lovingly, Pappa
In 2016 the Padukone family, along with Ranveer Singh, had come together at the Sportstar Aces awards where Prakash Padukone was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. A proud daughter, Deepika was seen getting little emotional as she joined her father on stage.
Watch an emotional Deepika Padukone read out her dad’s letter at the Filmfare Awards, as she won the black lady for her performance in Piku:
(This story was first published on 10 June 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Prakash Padukone’s birthday.)