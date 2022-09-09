D23 Expo Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022: When & Where To Watch Online?

Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 is back to surprise viewers with some new updates on Marvel games. Whether you are an ardent fan of Avengers or a hardcore lover of Spider-Man, here's what to expect from the Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022.

The first-ever Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will reveal some new video game announcements including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Although, viewers will witness plenty of surprises, Marvel has officially confirmed Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

Let us know when and where to watch the D23 Expo Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022.