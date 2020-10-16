COVID-19 Guidelines for Theatres: Artistes, Crew Need To Be Tested

These SOPs should be followed by theatres, performance spaces, entertainment/ creative agencies, artists and crew. The Quint A movie theatre getting sanitised. | (Photo Courtesy: INOX) Entertainment These SOPs should be followed by theatres, performance spaces, entertainment/ creative agencies, artists and crew.

Ministry of Culture on Friday, 16 October, issued detailed SOPs for cultural functions and programs to be held during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, based on the ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines – taking into consideration the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the industry. These Standard Operating Procedures should be followed by theatres, performance spaces, entertainment and creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditorium or open/closed performance spaces. The pandemic has gravely affected the cultural economy and even though activities are slowly being resumed, there is a lot of apprehension that reopening theatres could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

SOPs for Cultural Functions, Programs

Physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed at all times

Masks are mandatory at all times

Sanitisation of venue must be done before and after the event

Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises

Adequate dustbins must be provided, with specially marked dustbins for proper disposal of masks, gloves and other equipment

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App advised to all visitors/staff/artists/crew.

COVID Test Advisable for Crew

Artists should wear masks at all times other than during actual performances and rehearsals.

All staff members who are at higher risk, that is, older employees, pregnant women, staff having any underlying medical conditions, should take extra precautions.

It is advisable for all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc. to present a valid COVID negative test result. The test should have been conducted within 7 days prior to the event. Management and creative agencies may provide a mobile testing unit at the venue if feasible.



In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises, the person must be isolated, and the nearest medical facility and the state or district helpline must be informed.

Guidelines For Artists

All artists should try to get at least partially get ready with costume, hair style and make-up at their residence to ensure that minimal support is required in green rooms. All green rooms, toilets, stage must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised by the management at regular intervals throughout the day. Sets and properties in theatrical productions may be kept to minimum with few changes, to avoid movement and crowding on stage. All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible, and to maintain physical distancing at eating points/cafeteria. Packaged food may be provided to crew and artists who require meals.

Guidelines for Audience

Thermal screening of all visitors, staff and audience must be carried out at all entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises

Audience should be made to exit in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding at any point

Contact details of all customers should be taken at the time of booking of tickets, to facilitate contact tracing

Digital no-contact transactions shall be the preferred mode for all cultural institutions. Sale of tickets at box office/venue to be kept to bare minimum, to avoid human interaction

Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing during queue management at the box office

The occupancy of auditoriums/closed performance spaces shall not be more than 50 percent of total seating capacity, subject to a ceiling of 200 persons

Proper crowd management in the parking lots, lobbies, elevators, washrooms, following physical distancing norms, shall be ensured

Tables in cafeteria should not be crowded and adequate distance to be maintained between seats. Use of disposable cutlery and crockery to be encouraged

Temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent. Recirculation of air to be avoided to the extent possible

Model Seating Arrangement for Auditoriums and closed performance spaces. Black square indicates seats to be left vacant.