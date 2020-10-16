COVID-19 Guidelines for Theatres: Artistes, Crew Need To Be Tested

Ministry of Culture on Friday, 16 October, issued detailed SOPs for cultural functions and programs to be held during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, based on the ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines – taking into consideration the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the industry.
These Standard Operating Procedures should be followed by theatres, performance spaces, entertainment and creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditorium or open/closed performance spaces.
The pandemic has gravely affected the cultural economy and even though activities are slowly being resumed, there is a lot of apprehension that reopening theatres could lead to the spread of coronavirus.
Artists should wear masks at all times other than during actual performances and rehearsals.
All staff members who are at higher risk, that is, older employees, pregnant women, staff having any underlying medical conditions, should take extra precautions.
It is advisable for all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc. to present a valid COVID negative test result. The test should have been conducted within 7 days prior to the event.
Management and creative agencies may provide a mobile testing unit at the venue if feasible.
In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises, the person must be isolated, and the nearest medical facility and the state or district helpline must be informed.
All artists should try to get at least partially get ready with costume, hair style and make-up at their residence to ensure that minimal support is required in green rooms.
All green rooms, toilets, stage must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised by the management at regular intervals throughout the day.
Sets and properties in theatrical productions may be kept to minimum with few changes, to avoid movement and crowding on stage.
All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible, and to maintain physical distancing at eating points/cafeteria. Packaged food may be provided to crew and artists who require meals.
