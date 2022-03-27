Complaint Filed Against Vivek Agnihotri for 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Remark

Through his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, Pandey has alleged that The Kashmir Files director has disprected the people of Bhopal by "willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homosexuals".

Pandey has sought registration of an FIR against Mr Agnihotri under sections 153 A and B for promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505-II (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

The interview is believed to be three weeks old, and has caught the attention of users online ahead of Agnihotri's visit to Bhopal for a film festival.