WandaVision Gets Marvel Studios Its First Emmy Win

The production design for the show was handled by Mark Worthington while Sharon Davis and Kathy Orlando are credited as the Art Director and Set Decorator respectively. The second award was accepted by Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Supervisor Virginia Burton, and Assistant Costume Designers Joseph Feltus and Daniel Selon.

WandaVision was nominated for 23 Emmy awards this year including ‘Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series’, ‘Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie’ (Elizabeth Olsen), and ‘Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie’ (Paul Bettany).

The show premiered on Disney+ in January and is directed by Matt Shakman, and is Marvel Studios’ first television outing. Marvel’s Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also has five nominations to its name including ‘Comedy or Drama (One-Hour) Sound Editing, and ‘Stunt Coordination’.

While this is the first Emmy win for Marvel Studios, Marvel Television won an Emmy for Netflix’s Jessica Jones under the ‘Main Title Theme Music’ category in 2016.