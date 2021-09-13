Kumail Nanjiani Learned How to Be a 'Pro' from Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

Kumail Nanjiani with Eternals co-stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kumailn)
Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the role of Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, opened up about his experience of working with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. He revealed that Angelina wouldn’t return to her trailer after a shoot.
"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone. So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Talking about Eternals co-star Salma Hayek, Nanjiani said, “Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over.”
Angelina Jolie plays Thena, a warrior who can manipulate matter and energy and Salma Hayek plays Ajak, the spiritual leader of the ‘Eternals’. Nanjiani said that he learned how to be a ‘pro’ from them.
"So much of it is how you are with people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie,” he added.
In 2019, Kumail Nanjiani had reposted a picture with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek with the caption, "I get to work with these amazings every day. It’s an honor and a thrill. They are going to be so good in Eternals. Every day on set with them is a masterclass. I just take notes. #EternalsFamily."
Eternals is directed by Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao and introduces the ‘Eternals’ who have come out of hiding to face their enemy, the ‘Deviants’. Both groups were created by extra-terrestrial cosmic beings called ‘Celestials’. The film’s trailer answered why they didn’t intervene when the Avengers were fighting Thanos and confirmed the film’s antagonists.
The movie is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 releases and is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 November, and also stars Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Brian Tyree Henry.
Published: 13 Sep 2021,10:05 AM IST