Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness: Wanda Resides at The Heart of Horror

(This piece contains spoilers)

If WandaVision aspired for the suburban dream, then Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness struggles to keep the dream afloat. It’s a hefty task, yet Wanda’s willing to bend any rules necessary to find what she is looking for– travelling the multiverse is the least of it. But the titular character is her opposition, albeit also morally ambiguous – they are supposedly a fitting match, or so we are told. And in Marvel, women are often dealt with the shorter end of the stick.

Marvel has a curious take on motherhood, or more interestingly, the lack of children in a woman’s life and what it represents. Natasha Romanoff’s (Black Widow) character called herself a “monster” for having been forcefully sterilised. And Wanda’s grief also stems from a similar lack. To the extent that her character arch is devised as that of a villain’s. Yes, she is powerful beyond belief. Yes, she can take on anyone – but she isn’t stable.