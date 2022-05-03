‘Haunting’: First Reactions for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Critics are calling 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' the 'most haunting Marvel film ever'.
Marvel’s latest offering, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is all set to release in theaters on 6 May. However, the Sam Raimi directorial had its first world premiere this weekend and the first reviews and impressions are in. Early reactions indicate that the film is the ‘scariest and most haunting’ Marvel movie ever.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead. Both actors have been praised for their performance.
One critic wrote, “Don't worry, Sam Raimi fans. DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS fully goes horror—jump scares, body horror, and a smattering of diabolical kills. It fits in the MCU but has Raimi's deranged creepy campy groovy DNA all over it. Start the Elizabeth Olsen Oscar campaign.”
“Absolutely in love with what I just saw. Raimi is truly all over it, and the horror elements are something special, but it’s so fast as brutal and FUN. Did not feel like anything I’ve watched in the MCU before. Cumberbatch and Olsen are (GOAT),” a reaction read.
One critic wrote, "#MultiverseofMadness is a ride from start to finish. A little rushed in some spots, but it has the iconic Sam Raimi wild vibe. No surprise, but Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is a force and she surprises at every turn as she builds upon everything she's done in the MCU so far."
In a separate tweet, she appreciated Olsen's performance, "god, elizabeth olsen taking wanda maximoff into the scarlet witch era with #multiverseofmadness is something you have to see to believe. an mvp of the mcu, i think it's safe to say the range of emotions she's able to convey with one character is impressive to say the least."
Another added, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a crazy movie. Visually it is a movie that should be seen in theaters. Definitely a lot of horror elements as promised. Emotionally I’m not sure if I’m as attached as I wanted to be but I definitely enjoyed watching this one.”
A critic tweeted, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”
“I most enjoyed how ambitious #DoctorStrange is. How it swings for the fences & how it’s lighter on humor & leans more into the evil of it all. That’s where Raimi really has some fun. Ultimately a film about being pulled toward darkness & the fight to keep it from engulfing us,” he added.
