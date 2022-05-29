Ruben Östlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

The Grand Prix, the festival’s runners-up prize was shared by two films —Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama Close and French director Claire Denis’s erotic political drama Stars at Noon.

The Jury Prize was jointly awarded to Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski for his donkey-starring fable EO and The Eight Mountains by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen.

75th anniversary Prize went to Tori and Lokita directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Korean director Park Chan-Wook won the Best Director Award for his slick neo-noir Decision to Leave.

The Camera d’Or for the best first film screened in Cannes this year went to War Pony by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell presented in the Un Certain Regard official selection.

The jury gave the Best Actress prize to French-based Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi for her role in Holy Spider directed by Ali Abbasi.

Best Actor went to South Korea’s Song-Kang ho, of Parasite fame, for his part in Broker by kore-Eda Hirokazu.

The Award for the Best Screenplay went to Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh.