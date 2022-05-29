Shaunak Sen’s 'All That Breathes' Wins The Top Documentary Award At Cannes 2022

Having won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Shaunak Sen’s hauntingly beautiful documentary All That Breathes won The Golden Eye at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to The Quint Sen said “We are beside ourselves with joy, and have barely processed it. Not least because some masters were showing in the same/aligned categories, and it was just an honour to show beside them. This was an unusually difficult film to make, taking over 3 years and alongside deep personal losses for the crew. We're thrilled that the film (and the astonishing story of the protagonists) is getting these honours.”