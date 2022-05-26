With ‘Holy Spider’ at Cannes 2022, Here Are 7 Other Iranian Films to Watch

Written and directed by Saeed Roustayi, the film is about 40-year-old Leila who has spent all her life taking care of her parents and four brothers. While the homebound brothers are constantly getting in trouble for trying to make quick money, Leila is the only one earning and now she has a plan to turn things over.

This family drama highlights the cracks in the rather patriarchal society. Again, Leila's Brothers is one of those films which might never see the light of day in Iran but was loved by the audiences at Cannes Film Festival this year. We will keep you updated on when and where you can watch this film.