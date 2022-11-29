How ‘The Menu’ Joins the Charcuterie Board of Films About the Deadly Sins

The Menu, directed by Mark Mylod, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, is part horror, part dark comedy, and thought-provoking satire. In the film, chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes), handpicks a group of guests to experience a night of the epitome of fine-dining at his high-end establishment Hawthorne.

As time passes, the night turns sinister with each guest now facing risk of death. The Menu is an obvious satire about class divide and the restaurant industry.