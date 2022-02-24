The Haunting Civility and Complex Masculinities in 'The Power of the Dog'

By the hot, dusty hills of rural Montana in the 1920s lived two men – one, gentle, suited, civil, and kind, while the other, uncouth, audacious, and a bully.

This dichotomy between ‘civility’ and ‘incivility’ in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog – nominated in 12 Oscar categories, the highest this year – becomes more apparent once the dust of that eerily satisfying ending settles.

Phil, played by the steadfast Benedict Cumberbatch, and George, by I’m Thinking of Ending Things star Jesse Plemons, inherited their ranch from their parents about 25 years ago. Phil may have been a Yale graduate, but he is a man of the dirt, a ranchman of the highest order – a combination his elite parents and their peers find amusing. George, on the other hand, aspires to be a socialite; he is visibly tired of the ranch life, and his loneliness drives him to finding Rose, a working-class widow, played beautifully by Kirsten Dunst.