Oscars 2022: Here's the Complete Nominations List of the 94th Academy Awards

The nominees for the Oscars 2022 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. This year’s announcement was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The Academy Awards 2022 is scheduled to take place on 27 March.

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and Denis Villeneuve's Dune scored more than 10 nominations.

Here is a list of the nominations:

Best Actress

  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

  • Will Smith (King Richard)

  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

  • Judi Dench (Belfast)

  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

  • Troy Kotsur (CODA)

  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Picture

  • Belfast

  • CODA

  • Don’t Look Up

  • Drive My Car

  • Dune

  • King Richard

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Nightmare Alley

  • The Power of the Dog

  • West Side Story

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines

  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension

  • Attica

  • Flee

  • Summer of Soul

  • Writing With Fire

Best International Feature

  • Drive My Car (Japan)

  • Flee (Denmark)

  • The Hand of God (Italy)

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Short

  • Audible

  • Lead Me Home

  • The Queen of Basketball

  • Three Songs for Benazir

  • When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

  • Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

  • Dune (Joe Walker)

  • King Richard (Pamela Martin)

  • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

  • Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

  • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA (Sian Heder)

  • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

  • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

  • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

  • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

  • Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

  • Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

  • King Richard

  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

  • Affairs of the Art

  • Bestia

  • Boxballet

  • Robin Robin

  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

  • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

  • The Dress

  • The Long Goodbye

  • On My Mind

  • Please Hold

Best Sound

  • Belfast

  • Dune

  • No Time to Die

  • The Power of the Dog

  • West Side Story

Best Original Score

  • Belfast

  • Dune

  • No Time to Die

  • The Power of the Dog

  • West Side Story

Best Original Song

  • ‘Be Alive’ by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

  • ‘Dos Oruguitas’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

  • ‘Down to Joy’ by Van Morrison (Belfast)

  • ‘No Time to Die’ by Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

  • ‘Somehow You Do’ by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

  • Dune (Greig Fraser)

  • Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

  • The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

  • West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

  • Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

  • Dune (Jacqueline West)

  • Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

  • West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • House of Gucci

  • Coming 2 America

  • Cruella

  • Dune

Best Production Design

  • Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

  • Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

  • The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

  • West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune

  • Free Guy

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  • No Time to Die

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

