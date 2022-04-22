Robert Pattinson-Starrer ‘The Batman’ Is the Best Film for Its Villains

“Fear is a tool,” Robert Pattinson’s Batman’s baritone notes, and it’s a tool Matt Reeves has used brilliantly to create his iteration of the masked hero’s story. But he isn’t a hero yet— set two years after Bruce Wayne decides to become Batman, the story is about a vigilante who is seeking vengeance over justice.

Batman isn’t your regular, punches locked-and-loaded, superhero and is instead “the world's greatest detective”, something Pattinson’s Batman embraces as he searches for The Batman’s main villain, Paul Dano as The Riddler.