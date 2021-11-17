'Spider Man: No Way Home' Trailer - Villains From The Past Come to Haunt Parker

The trailer picks up from where Spider Man: Far From Home left off. In the 2019 movie, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was unmasked as Spidey. The new film follows Peter approaching Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and requesting him to cast a spell so that the world will forgot about the identity of Spider Man. Doctor Strange agrees but is warned by Wong that messing with space and time never ends well. That is what happens. He opens the multiverse, bringing back all Spider Man's enemies from the past. Doctor Octopus is followed by Electro, then Sandman, Green Goblin and Symbiote.

Doctor Strange is unable to send the villains back, and Spider Man has to do everything he can to save the world and his partner (Zendaya).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts. The film will release in theatres on 17 December.