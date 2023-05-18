Did You Know That Satyajit Ray Came Up With the Idea of an Indian Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to release in India on 2 June. The upcoming film introduces the first Indian Spider-Man of the animated franchise, who is currently in talks.

Named Pavitra Prabhakar, the Marvel superhero is a dhoti-clad Indian, who will be voiced by cricket star Shubman Gill in the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions.

But did you know that the idea of an Indian Spider-Man was actually conceptualised by none other than the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray?