Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Film Introduces Indian Spider-Man

In this trailer, Spiderman is given the responsibility of saving every Spiderman in the universe. He has new enemies to fight the time around and in the trailer he tries to beat them. He teams up with Gwen Stacy to overcame all hurdles and come out as a winner.

The film releases in 10 languages in India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

Moreover, the Indian Spider-Man named Pavitr Prabhakar. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas 2 June.