Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Film Introduces Indian Spider-Man
(Photo: YouTube)
The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped on 4 April. Miles Morales has even more responsibility than before as he navigates through the metaverse. Moreover, there is an Indian Spider-Man for the first time in the picture.
In this trailer, Spiderman is given the responsibility of saving every Spiderman in the universe. He has new enemies to fight the time around and in the trailer he tries to beat them. He teams up with Gwen Stacy to overcame all hurdles and come out as a winner.
The film releases in 10 languages in India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
Moreover, the Indian Spider-Man named Pavitr Prabhakar. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas 2 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)