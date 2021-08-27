'Spencer' Teaser Gives a Glimpse of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

The clip begins with a peek into Diana’s seemingly happy life, with a montage of castles, dresses, and exquisitely prepared meals. Cut to the reality, where Stewart aka Diana is seen battling an eating disorder. Simultaneously, her marriage with Prince Charles can be seen falling apart. The teaser does not explore much into the events and isn't filled with dialogues, but takes us into a lonely, chaotic and pensive life that the late princess once lived.