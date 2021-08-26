Spencer: First Poster For Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Film Out

In the poster, Kristen aka Diana seems to weeping into her elaborate gown. The outfit is reminiscent of the “Diaghilev” gown Diana Spencer wore on occasions such as a visit to the Royal Opera House and The Living Daylights film premiere. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who also created her wedding dress.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who has Dirty Pretty Things, Locke and Peaky Blinders to his credit. The plot reportedly revolves around Diana's decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Jack Farthing plays Prince Charles in the movie.