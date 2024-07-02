Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honoured With the Locarno Film Festival Career Award

In a statement, the Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival Giona A. Nazzaro said, “To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”

The 77th edition of Locarno will run 7-17 Aug