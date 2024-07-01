‘Told Him He'd Have More Cars': Juhi Chawla Recalls SRK's Gypsy Being Taken Away

Juhi said, “I remember Shah Rukh those days didn't have a home in Mumbai. So he used to come from Delhi (his hometown). I don't know where he stayed. He used to have tea with the unit (the film crew), eat with the unit, and blended in the unit seamlessly. He also did 2-3 shifts then. He was doing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) with me, Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and another film with Divya (Bharti, Deewana, 1992). He was very driven.”

“He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away one day because he couldn't pay the EMI, or there was something. He came on our set very dejected. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that. Because it's true. Look at him today,” Juhi added.

The two actors not only co-own their Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but have been co-stars in several films in the 1990s and early 2000s.